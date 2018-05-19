Airtel, Amazon India join hands, introduce affordable 4G smartphones at Rs 3399

Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi, May 18, 2018:
Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s largest telecommunications service provider and Amazon India, announced a strategic partnership with an aim to jointly drive smartphone adoption across the country. Millions of Indians can now become first time owners of a 4G smartphone or upgrade to an advanced 4G smartphone of their choice at an affordable price from amongst a wide range of devices starting at an effective price of only INR 3399.
As part of the partnership, a total cashback of INR 2600 will be available on over 65 Amazon.in exclusive 4G smartphones from popular device brands including Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honour, LG, Lenovo & Motoamongst others.
Customers will get INR 2000 of the cashback from Airtel over a period of 36 months and can avail the additional cash back of INR 600 on Airtel recharges of INR 169 on Amazon.in, one of the fastest growing mobile recharges platform in India.
Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said, “The partnership with Amazon India will give further momentum to our ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative which has received an extremely positive response from customers across the country. We will continue to deliver greater value to our customers and stride towards empowering every Indian to fulfil their dream of owning a smartphone and getting onto the digital superhighway.”
Noor Patel, Director - Category Management, Amazon India said, “We are excited to announce our pioneering partnership with Bharti Airtel to enableIndian customers across the country get digitally savvy. Through this partnership, we are empowering customers to enjoy superior 4G technology at affordable prices with a specialcashback offer upon recharging exclusively on Amazon.in. In line with our focus on customers, this offer will be available on all Amazon Exclusive smartphones for a select periodon Amazon.in.”