Airstrikes kill 21 civilians in Afghanistan's Helmand province: Lawmaker

Airstrikes killed 21 civilians, including women and children in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, a lawmaker said on Sunday. 

Mohammad Hashim Alkozai, a senator from Helmand, said that 13 civilians were killed in one strike and eight in another.

Both airstrikes were carried out late Friday in the Sangin district, where heavy fighting is underway between NATO-backed Afghan forces and the Taliban.

Alkozai says at least five other people were wounded in the airstrikes. Omer Zwak, the provincial governor's spokesman, says insurgents fired on Afghan forces from a civilian area.

He confirmed that airstrikes had killed civilians but could not provide further information. He says an investigation has been launched.

