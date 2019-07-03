Airstrike kills 40 at Tripoli migrant detention centre

July 03, 2019 |

At least 40 people were killed and 80 others injured in an airstrike in Libya which hit a detention centre for migrants in Tripoli early morning today.



The UN-supported government blamed the self-styled Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar for the airstrike.



The Libyan National Army launched an offensive against the government in April. Hifter's forces control much of the country's east and south.



Last week, the government reclaimed the strategic town of Gharyan, about 100 kilometres from the capital city of Tripoli. Gharyan had been a key supply route for the militant forces.



Thousands of migrants are detained in Libya after being apprehended by local forces and are now caught up in the armed conflict.