Airport ground handling agents protest ‘forcible’ ouster

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 15:
Scores of Ground Handling Agent (GHA) employees associated with Trikuta Travel Planners Tuesday staged protest against the management stating authorities compelled them to resign.
The employees alleged that of 35 employees, 25 were terminated after they demanded hike in the salary.
Rouf Ahmad, an employee working with Trikuta Travel Planners which provides Ground Handling Agents (GHA) for airlines told Rising Kashmir that on Tuesday morning authorities stopped them from doing their routine duties.
“Before this incident, two employees were already compelled to resign the management labeled them for hijacking plane,” he said adding that case was also filed against them by the authorities citing they were innocents.
Rouf said they are demanding their right as they are only paid meager salaries and are also exploited.
“As per law, they have to provide us more than Rs 13000,” he said adding that for salary hike they lodged a complaint with the Labor Commission Budgam.
He said according to labor department, management has to pay Rs 84000 extra to every employee which they denied.
He alleged that supervisors are doing wrong while as employees are innocent who are being targeted.
Another employ Hazik Ahmad said they have a contract with Jammu based travel agency “but they are being forced to resign for demanding hike in the salary.”
“We have a clear track record from the past eight years and none among us is indulging in any wrong work. For past three years, we were asking them to hike our monthly wages as per law but they are denying it to us,” he said.
He said except fake assurances, they did nothing for the employees.
He alleged that management was demanding Rs 10000 for updating their Provident Funds.
Protesting employees said they will resume their work if management takes action against the corrupt supervisors who are exploiting the ground workers.
“Wages should also be provided as per ministry guidelines,” they said. General Manager Trikuta Travel Planners Sarika Gupta termed these allegations as baseless and fabricated.
She said employees were working on a contract basis and they were served notice periods before a month.
“We provide GHA for airlines and our contract is expiring on Jan 28,” Gupta said.
She said out of 36 employees, 26 have resigned on their own on 13 Jan 2019 and they have yet not submitted airport entry passes.
“We have asked Director Airport to take back airport entry passes from them,” Gupta said.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com