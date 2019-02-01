Airfare on Sgr route goes through roof

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar:
In the wake of bad weather leading to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway, the airfare from New Delhi to Srinagar has touched a whopping Rs 20000 mark leaving intended flyers high and dry.
On the makemytrip portal, Indigo airline offers rate Delhi-Srinagar airfare at Rs. 22,453, Spice jet airline offers at Rs 15, 994 while as Vistara airline offers at Rs. 19,236.
President of Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), Ashfaq Siddiq Dug told Rising Kashmir that this abnormal hike in airfare is witnessed mainly during tourist seasons in Kashmir.
“We have been trying off and on and requesting the authorities but no response is seen till yet.”
He said that it is of great concern not only to students and desperate patients who have to travel outside the valley, but also to stakeholders in the tourist trade.
“After a hard hit during the summer season, the tourism trade was expecting an enormous influx of winter tourism, as Travel Trade Bodies have fanned the country with their hard work to promote winter tourism, in addition to the efforts of the State Tourism Department to boost tourism business in the State,” president said.
The trade organization said that the "high airfares "played the counter, because tourists who want to enjoy the winter in Srinagar "are not ready to pay such high airfare and are therefore prevented from doing so.
He added that airfares for Delhi to other more distant domestic routes are much lower.
Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Travel Alliance (JKTA) Manzoor Pakhtoon said that there is a thoughtful strategy against tourism in Kashmir.
He said that absurdly, the airfares on Delhi's international route are much lower than those on the Delhi-Jammu-Srinagar air route.
“The precarious weather and the resulting bad road connectivity further exacerbate the situation, as a result, the tourism industry in particular and the state economies in general are hit hard,” he said.
He requested to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to examine the criteria adopted by airlines in setting airfares for Kashmir and to have the airfares rationally regulated so that tourists are encouraged to visit Kashmir in large numbers, in addition to alleviating the difficulties faced by local passengers viz., students and patients.
“Due to huge airfares to Kashmir, tourists prefer move to other parts of country,” he further added.
The Srinagar-Jammu highway, pertinently, is the Valley’s only surface link with rest of the world. It is however often closed due to landslides triggered by incessant rains or snowfall in Kashmir during winters.