Air travel to get costlier as aviation fuel price rises

AgenciesNew Delhi
With the aviation fuel price having increased by 7 percent from October this year, air travel is likely to get costlier.
As per media reports the prices of aviation turbine fuel has increased to Rs 74,667 a kl from October 1 this year in Delhi – the highest raise after January, 2014.
In September 2018, the fuel price was Rs 69,461 a kl, registering an increase of 7.49 per cent.
In Kolkata, the price of fuel rose by 6.77 per cent to Rs 79,736 a kl, in Mumbai by 7.25 per cent to Rs 74,177 a kl and in Chennai by 7.40 per cent to Rs 75,521 a kl.
The increase in fuel price will have a direct impact on the price of flight tickets, travel service providers have said.