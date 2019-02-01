Air traffic resumes at Srinagar airport, airlines to operate additional flights

AgenciesSrinagar
Air traffic at Srinagar International Airport resumed on Friday after remaining suspended for a day on Thursday due to fresh snowfall and poor visibility.
Meanwhile, several airline companies, in addition to scheduled flights, will operate additional flights from Srinagar airport to facilitate stranded passengers on Friday.
“After the improvement in the weather we have resumed air traffic at the airport since late Friday morning,” an official of the airport told a news agency.
[UNI]