Air traffic resumes at Srinagar airport

AgenciesSrinagar
Air traffic at Srinagar International airport resumed on Thursday after remaining suspended since yesterday due to poor visibility and snowfall.
After the improvement in the weather we have resumed air traffic at the airport, an official of the airport told a news agency this afternoon.
Flights have started operating normally, he said, adding some flights have landed here and others are on way. Similarly, flights from here to different destinations are also operating now.
He said as the sky was covered with clouds due to which the visibility was very poor no flight could operate this morning.
Flights are delayed but not cancelled, he said, adding that flight operation resumed after improvement in the visibility, he said.
'Yesterday, we could operate just four flights in the morning when the visibility was good, he said, adding that later, 22 flights were cancelled due to snowfall and poor visibility.
This was the second time flights at Srinagar airport could not operate in January due to weather conditions.
[UNI]