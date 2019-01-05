About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Air traffic resumes at Srinagar after 24 hrs

Published at January 05, 2019 05:06 PM 0Comment(s)846views


Air traffic resumes at Srinagar after 24 hrs

Agencies

Srinagar

Air traffic was resumed on Saturday afternoon after remaining suspended from Srinagar International Airport since Friday afternoon due to poor visibility and snowfall.

No flight could land or take off from the airport in the morning due to snow on runway and poor visibility, an official of the airport told a news agency.

He said snow clearance operation on the runway was started after there was improvement in the weather condition when the sun came out.

No flight could operate this morning so far due to very poor visibility and snow, he added.

However, he said, air traffic was resumed once snow on the runway was cleared and visibility improved in the afternoon.

[UNI]

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top