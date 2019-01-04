Air traffic from Srinagar airport suspended due to snowfall

AgenciesSrinagar
Air traffic was suspended from Srinagar International Airport and several flights were cancelled on Friday following heavy snowfall and poor visibility.
“Several incoming and outgoing flights from the Srinagar airport were suspended following fresh snowfall since Friday afternoon,” an Airport official told a news agency.
However, he said morning flights operated normally from the only airport in Kashmir valley.
Passengers, who had reached airport from different parts of the valley, were waiting though a notice has been issued by the airport authority that there is no chance of operating any flight until weather improves.
Some passengers said that they were scheduled to appear in the interviews at New Delhi while others claimed they had appointment with doctors.
[UNI]