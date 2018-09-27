AIR to organize Akashwani Sangeet Sameelan on Oct 06

Program to be broadcast live from all stations across country: Dir Radio Kashmir
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 26:
In a first of its kind, All India Radio (AIR) is organizing first time Akashwani Sangeet Sameelan in Srinagar on 6th of October 2018 at Tagore hall.
According to Director Radio Kashmir Srinagar, Nawaz Ahmad Nengroo, the famous artist Ustad Sakhawat Hussian Khan and famous Quali Singer Chand Afzal Qadri from Delhi will participate.
Kashmiri Lok Sangeet will be presented by Farooq Ahmed Ganie.
This program will be live throughout country from all stations at a time.
Satish Vimal is coordinator. Tulha Jahangir supervision and Maqsood Ahmed is media in charge of the event.