AIR station inaugurated in Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY- 21:
Union Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday inaugurated the All India Radio Station in Udhampur.
As per an official, Director General, All India Radio Fayaz Sheheryar and District Development Commissioner Udhampur, Ravinder Kumar, and other senior officers of district administration and team of Prasar Bharti besides large number of prominent citizen were present on the occasion.
While congratulating the people of the district, Dr. Singh said that it’s the hard work and dedicated efforts of District Administration that has resulted in establishment of Radio Station in a record time.
Union Minister stressed that Radio as an effective medium has ability to reach out to the people living in remotest parts of the state as well as country for making them aware regarding various schemes and programmes of the government.
The Union Minister said that establishment of Radio station at Udhampur was a long pending demand of the people of this district and emphasized that the establishment of the radio station would provide a suitable platform to the local artists of the area.
Stating that Udhampur and the adjoining districts are home to diverse cultures, Dr Singh said that the radio station would play an important role in reflecting the folk art of the area.
He further added that a lot of young talent would also get an opportunity to display their talent with the establishment of a radio station and said that the radio station would definitely help the youth to channelize their energy in positive direction.
He expressed his delight and said the long pending demand of the people living in the district is fulfilled. Highlighting the various achievements of the Government, Dr Singh said that various initiatives have been taken by the present dispensation for equitable development of all three regions of the state.
Earlier, Director General, All India Radio, Fayaz Sheheryar said that the Station at Udhampur has been completed in record time. He said that Dogra, Gujjars and Pahari speaking people will get benefitted by this Radio Station, the official said.
Later, the Union Minister distributed Golden Card and Health Cards among the Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries of Udhampur district, he added.