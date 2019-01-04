Air Quality Monitoring panel constituted

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 03:
Following the directions of the National Green Tribunal, New Delhi, government Thursday ordered constitution of the first-ever Air Quality Monitoring Committee in the State.
According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the Committee shall function under the overall supervision and coordination of Administrative Secretary, Forest, Environment and Ecology Department.
The Members of the Committee include Transport Commissioner, J&K; Director, Environment & Ecology, J&K; Director, Industries & Commerce, Jammu/Kashmir; Director, Agriculture Production, Jammu/Kashmir; Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu/Kashmir; Member Secretary and State Pollution Control Board.
The Committee shall prepare an Action Plan for control of Air Pollution in Non-Attainment Cities in Jammu and Srinagar within two months; and recommend measures to bring the standards of the air quality in these within the prescribed norms within one year from the date of finalization of Action Plan.