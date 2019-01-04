About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Air Quality Monitoring panel constituted

Published at January 04, 2019 12:07 AM 0Comment(s)405views


Air Quality Monitoring panel constituted

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Jan 03:

Following the directions of the National Green Tribunal, New Delhi, government Thursday ordered constitution of the first-ever Air Quality Monitoring Committee in the State.
According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the Committee shall function under the overall supervision and coordination of Administrative Secretary, Forest, Environment and Ecology Department.
The Members of the Committee include Transport Commissioner, J&K; Director, Environment & Ecology, J&K; Director, Industries & Commerce, Jammu/Kashmir; Director, Agriculture Production, Jammu/Kashmir; Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu/Kashmir; Member Secretary and State Pollution Control Board.
The Committee shall prepare an Action Plan for control of Air Pollution in Non-Attainment Cities in Jammu and Srinagar within two months; and recommend measures to bring the standards of the air quality in these within the prescribed norms within one year from the date of finalization of Action Plan.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top