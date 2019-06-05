June 05, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

World Environment Day

With whole world promising to "Beat the Air Pollution” on this Environment Day, the air quality in Srinagar continues to get worse with the concerned department and government in slumber. June 5 is celebrated as the World Environment Day and this year’s theme is “Beat the Air Pollution”.

Last year, According to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) global urban air pollution database, Srinagar ranked the 10th worst polluted city in the world.

According to the figures for 2016, 14 of the world’s most polluted cities are in India — among them Srinagar ranked tenth with 113 micrograms per cubic meter of PM 2.5 concentration.

The WHO database measured the levels of fine particulate matter from more than 4,300 cities in 108 countries.

However, the Jammu and Kashmir government refuted the WHO’s claims.

State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) regional director, Syed Nadeem Hussain said that the board had sent the rebuttal to WHO.

"Kashmir including the Srinagar still has better air quality compared to other states. We have been monitoring the air quality and we didn't find alarming pollution. It has not crossed to the dangerous levels," he said.

As per the Pollution Control Board(PCB) Air Quality Monitoring data of PM 2.5 concentration for the year 2018-2019 assessed by the Rising Kashmir, Jahangir Chowk near civil Secretariat tops with the yearly average of PM 2.5 level at 72.69 particulate matter per cubic meter of air, or µg/m3 against the permissible limit 40 µg/m3.

Soura Near SKIMS ranked 2nd with PM 2.5 level touching 72.97µg/m3, followed by Boulevard near Dalgate 69.58µg/m3, Hyderpora (Parraypora) 67.24µg/m3 and Rajbagh 53.59 µg/m3.

Experts believe that the increasing pollution level in Srinagar has hazardous effects and steps need to be taken towards better air management.

They said the concentration of Particulate matter in Srinagar, especially in the winter and autumn season, remains high.

"This issue is neglected. It is high time to start focusing on air pollution as the city is facing pollution and requires immediate action,” said experts.

Head of the Department of Earth Sciences, University of Kashmir, Prof Shakeel Ramshoo told Rising Kashmir that on the basis of Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 and PM 10, the concentration Particulate matter remains high in the city. "Even, as per the WHO and other organization's data, the concentration of Particulate matter is high in autumn and winters." However, in the summer and spring season, the PM 2.5 levels remain within the permissible limits.

The study by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune in collaboration with University of Kashmir found PM 2.5 levels in winter touched 348 μg/m³ in 2013-2014 with the permissible limit at 60 μg/m³ and that domestic coal usage accounts for 84% of the emissions, followed by the transport sector and fuelwood burning.

According to the Greenpeace India report, even for Jammu city, the average PM10 levels in 2015 were twice the national standard.

Ramshoo said, there are high black carbon emissions in autumn due to the traditional methods of burning agricultural waste.

"However, people including govt, private offices and CRPF bankers mostly use bukharis (heaters) of different kinds in winters increases the particular matter," he said.

Besides, Ramshoo said that due to the natural geomorphic set up of the valley, the particulate matters and pollutants in winters accumulate in the valley which leads to the high PM concentration.

He said though Kashmir is not majorly affected by the air pollution. "The overall scenario is still better if we compare to other states of the country. But there is no doubt that the Srinagar is most polluted."

"The concentration of carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, nitrous oxide, Methane, including Ozone is lower than normal. But on the basis of Particulate matters, the city is dirty and polluted," he said.

"In fact, there is no need for data as a simple analysis of dust in the city is enough to notice the levels of air pollution."

"The main reasons are the excavation of karewa lands(destruction of wuder). Dirty and dusty roads and the railway and road projects have further increased pollution.” He said that his department has been monitoring the air quality for 8 years.

"The issue of pollution is being neglected here. It is high time to start focusing on air pollution as the city is facing pollution and requires immediate action,” he said.

Noting that the air quality does not meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, last year, the National Green Tribunal has directed 23 states and Union territories, including Jammu and Kashmir to prepare action plans to bring the air quality standard within the prescribed limit.

