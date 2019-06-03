Air Pollution: The key to worldwide destruction

June 03, 2019 | Tawseef Ahmad Mir

Celebrate this year’s world environment day with a slogan “Beat Air Pollution”

Our Environment is the total of all the surroundings of a living organism, including natural forces and other living things, which provide conditions for progress and growth as well as of danger and damage. It’s the environment from where we catchall we need for our existence. From the very beginning we are receiving each and everything we need to carry on our lives from this environment. But man has been so harsh to this environment and is abolishing it without any reason. Man has destructed the environment to a greater level due to which time has come that our environment is under countless threat. Due to this change and destruction a need spawned, that is to start various programmes to make people conscious about the bad impacts of environment destruction. Celebrating environment day is one of the better verdicttaken by the United Nations to aware the general masses about the benefits and bad impacts of the environmental destructions.

World environment day (WED) is celebrated on the 5Th June every year and it’s the United Nations encouraging awareness and action for the protection of environment. World environment day was first held in 1974, it became a flagship programme for floating awareness on emerging environmental issues. It’s celebrated globally and about 143 countries are involved who are taking part in its celebrations annually. Started from United Nations it spread to whole world and now every country is celebrating this day with high fever. The celebration of this day offers us with an opportunity to widen the basis for an enlightened opinion and responsible conduct by individuals and countries in preserving and enhancing the environment. World environment day is the biggest annual event for the positive environmental action and takes place under various themes. This year world environment day is hosted by China with a theme “Air Pollution”

Air pollution is one of the devastating types of environmental pollution in current epoch. It has been estimated that approximately 7-million people worldwide die prematurely each year from air pollution, with about 4-million deaths occurring in Asia pacific. Air pollution refers to the contamination of air, regardless of indoors or outside. A physical, chemical or biological alteration in the conformation of atmosphere is termed as air pollution. It occurs when any harmful gases, dust, smoke enters the atmosphere and makes it difficult for plants, animals and humans to survive.

Now the question rises, what are the causes of air pollution? In order to understand the causes of air pollution, it’s important to have knowledge about the various types of pollutants. Pollutants are the substances that pollute the air. These are primarily of two types, Primary and Secondary pollutants. Former can be defined as the pollutant that can cause pollution to any substance directly without any relation to any other particle e.g., Sulphur dioxide and later can be defined as the pollutant that can cause pollution when there is a sought of reaction between primary pollutants e.g., Smog.

Various causes of Air pollution

There are a number of causes related to air pollution; few of them are discussed here under:

Burning of fossil fuels: Sulphur dioxide emitted from the combustion of fossil fuels like coal, petroleum and other factory combustibles are one of the major causes of air pollution. Carbon monoxide caused by improper combustion of fuel, generally emitted from the vehicles is a great threat to atmosphere. Agricultural activities: Ammonia is very common byproduct from agricultural related activities and is one of the hazardous gasses in the atmosphere. Use of insecticides, pesticides and fertilizers release chemicals in the air. Exhaust from factories and industries: Manufacturing industries release a large amount of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, organic compounds and chemicals into the air thereby depleting the quality of air. Mining operations: During the process of mining, dust and chemicals are released in the air causing massive air pollution. Indoor air pollutants: Household cleaning products, painting, smoking etc emit toxic substances in the air and cause air pollution.

Here we can say that our air Is getting depleted by a number of ways and that in turn is always harmful for our survival. Now question arises that what are the possible consequences or effects of the air pollution.

Effects of Air Pollution

Air pollution is certainly harmful to every living speciesof the earth.It’s presenting a threat to human survival on this land. The possible effects of the air pollution are hereby quoted below.

Global warming: With the increase in temperature because of the increasing air pollutants, increase in sea levels and melting of glaciers is being experienced. Global warming possesses a great threat to human survival. Diseases: Air pollution is known to create several respiratory and heart problems, along with cancer. Several million people are known to have died due to direct or indirect effects of air pollution. Eutrophication: Due to nutrient accumulation, algal blooms get flourished on the surface of water bodies (as our Dal Lake is experiencing) and adversely affect fishes, plants and animal species living in the water bodies. Effect on Wildlife: Wildlife, which is our great asset, faces a great threat due to increasing air pollution. Toxic chemicals present in the air can force wildlife species to move to new places and change their habitat. Ozone depletion: Ozone forms a blanket around our earth and saves us from the harmful ultra violet radiations, which are indeed harmful for flora and fauna. Due to air pollution ozone layer is getting diminished and ultimately the flora and fauna are the real sufferers.

Control measures of Air pollution

Here is a dead need to stop this increasing air pollution. Various methods are being taken to curtail this effect, important ones are discussed below.

Use of public transport Conservation of energy Understanding the concept of Reuse, Reduce and Recycle Use of energy efficient devices Public awareness programmes

On this day of 5th June it is being transported to take actions for the conservation of environment and this year main emphasis is given to the minimization of air pollution. World environment day conveys the information, how to save the air from getting polluted. Today take a pledge to minimize the air pollution. It needs to be started from the individual level so as to conserve and preserve our globe. If not today, then we are about to lose everything in no time.

(Author is a Research Scholar of Botany)

