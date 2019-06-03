Air Pollution: The key to worldwide destruction

Celebrate this year’s world environment day with a slogan “Beat Air Pollution”
Our Environment is the total of all the surroundings of a living organism, including natural forces and other living things, which provide conditions for progress and growth as well as of danger and damage. It’s the environment from where we catchall we need for our existence. From the very beginning we are receiving each and everything we need to carry on our lives from this environment. But man has been so harsh to this environment and is abolishing it without any reason. Man has destructed the environment to a greater level due to which time has come that our environment is under countless threat. Due to this change and destruction a need spawned, that is to start various programmes to make people conscious about the bad impacts of environment destruction. Celebrating environment day is one of the better verdicttaken by the United Nations to aware the general masses about the benefits and bad impacts of the environmental destructions.
World environment day (WED) is celebrated on the 5Th June every year and it’s the United Nations encouraging awareness and action for the protection of environment. World environment day was first held in 1974, it became a flagship programme for floating awareness on emerging environmental issues. It’s celebrated globally and about 143 countries are involved who are taking part in its celebrations annually. Started from United Nations it spread to whole world and now every country is celebrating this day with high fever. The celebration of this day offers us with an opportunity to widen the basis for an enlightened opinion and responsible conduct by individuals and countries in preserving and enhancing the environment. World environment day is the biggest annual event for the positive environmental action and takes place under various themes. This year world environment day is hosted by China with a theme “Air Pollution”
Air pollution is one of the devastating types of environmental pollution in current epoch. It has been estimated that approximately 7-million people worldwide die prematurely each year from air pollution, with about 4-million deaths occurring in Asia pacific. Air pollution refers to the contamination of air, regardless of indoors or outside. A physical, chemical or biological alteration in the conformation of atmosphere is termed as air pollution. It occurs when any harmful gases, dust, smoke enters the atmosphere and makes it difficult for plants, animals and humans to survive.
Now the question rises, what are the causes of air pollution? In order to understand the causes of air pollution, it’s important to have knowledge about the various types of pollutants. Pollutants are the substances that pollute the air. These are primarily of two types, Primary and Secondary pollutants. Former can be defined as the pollutant that can cause pollution to any substance directly without any relation to any other particle e.g., Sulphur dioxide and later can be defined as the pollutant that can cause pollution when there is a sought of reaction between primary pollutants e.g., Smog.
Various causes of Air pollution
There are a number of causes related to air pollution; few of them are discussed here under:
Here we can say that our air Is getting depleted by a number of ways and that in turn is always harmful for our survival. Now question arises that what are the possible consequences or effects of the air pollution.
Effects of Air Pollution
Air pollution is certainly harmful to every living speciesof the earth.It’s presenting a threat to human survival on this land. The possible effects of the air pollution are hereby quoted below.
Control measures of Air pollution
Here is a dead need to stop this increasing air pollution. Various methods are being taken to curtail this effect, important ones are discussed below.
On this day of 5th June it is being transported to take actions for the conservation of environment and this year main emphasis is given to the minimization of air pollution. World environment day conveys the information, how to save the air from getting polluted. Today take a pledge to minimize the air pollution. It needs to be started from the individual level so as to conserve and preserve our globe. If not today, then we are about to lose everything in no time.
(Author is a Research Scholar of Botany)
mirtawseef787@gmail.com
