Air pollution control: Secy Forests discusses final draft Action Plan with AQMC

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 28:
Commissioner Secretary Forests Environment and Ecology, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi Friday discussed final draft Action Plan for control of Air pollution with the members of Air Quality Monitoring Committee (AQMC) here at a meeting.
According to an official, the State Government had mandated AQMC for the preparation of Action Plan for control of Air pollution under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) for Jammu and Srinagar Cities.
The Plan will be submitted to the Central Pollution Control Board New Delhi.
The meeting was attended by Director Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing, Member Secretary State Pollution Control Board, Additional Transport Commissioner, Director Industries Jammu, and representatives of Agriculture and Urban Bodies departments.
The Commissioner Secretary emphasized that the realistic time line be fixed for the action points to be taken for the implementation of Action Plan along with strict action against the burning of Municipal Solid Waste which is serious polluter and deteriorates ambient air quality.
He said that Installation of Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations along with Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Systems (CAQMS) in both the capital cities Srinagar and Jammu will be taken up on top priority.
The Commissioner said that the forth coming Inspection and Certification Centre (ICC) by the Transport Department at Samba for scientific inspection and maintenance of vehicles (I & M) along with phasing out of 25 year old age vehicles in the State were the main action points for the Action Plan pertaining to reduce the level of air pollutant in Jammu and Srinagar cities, the official added.