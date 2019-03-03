Air, Naval chief get Z plus security

New Delhi:
The chiefs of Indian Air Force and Navy would get Z-plus security cover after a fresh assessment of their threat perception by the security agencies, officials said.
The decision was taken after a thorough review of the threat perception of IAF chief Air Marshal B S Dhanoa and chief of Naval staff Admiral Sunil Lanba in the wake of heightened tension with Pakistan.
The chiefs of Air Staff and Naval Staff would be given the Z-plus security, a government official said.
Army chief General Bipin Rawat has already been given the Z-plus security.
The official, however, said close proximity security of the chiefs of Air Staff and Naval Staff would continue to be given by the commandos of the respective forces, and the peripheral security will be given by the central and state security agencies.
Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up after 40 CRPF personnel were killed and many injured on February 14 in one of the deadliest militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
The Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out aerial strikes deep inside Pakistan. A day later Pakistan retaliated by targeting five places across the Line of Control (LoC) and shooting down an Indian fighter jet and capturing its pilot, who was released on Friday evening as a goodwill gesture by Pakistan.