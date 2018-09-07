Air Marshal visits Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 06:
Air Marshal C Hari Kumar, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Air Command and President, Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional) Devika Hari Kumar arrived on a two-day visit at Air Force Station Jammu on Thursday.
The dignitaries, on their arrival were received by Air Commodore Shashi Kant Mishra, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Jammu and Mrs. Nisha Mishra , President, AFWWA (L).
On his arrival, the AOC-in-C was given an impressive Guard of Honour by a well turned out contingent of Air Warriors of Air Force Station Jammu. The Guard of Honour parade was commanded by Lady Officer Squadron Leader Shweta Dhiman. After that, the AOC-in-C was introduced with the Personal Staff Officers, Commanding Officers of various units, senior most Warranted rank officials, DSC, Non Combatant staff of Air Force Station Jammu. The AOC-in-C was also introduced with Senior Defence Civilian officials and Defence PRO Jammu by AOC.
Air Marshal Hari Kumar then proceeded towards the Station War Memorial. The War Memorial was dedicated in memory of the brave air warriors who have done supreme sacrifice of their lives in the service of nation.
A wreath was laid at the War Memorial by the AOC-in-C at the backdrop of bugil sound and ceremonial Guard of Honour. Later, the AOC-in-C was briefed by AOC of the station on current security scenario, operational and infrastructure aspects of the AF Station Jammu.