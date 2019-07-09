Air Marshal reviews security setup of IAF station in Jammu

July 09, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, reviewed the security set up of the Air Force station here and praised the operational preparedness, high security setup and the high morale of its personnel.

Air Marshal Nambiar visited the Air Force station on Monday and interacted with the senior officers and all commanding officers of the lodger units besides taking to the skies for an aerial recce of forward bases and deployment, a defence spokesman said Tuesday.

Accompanied by President of Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional) Luxmi Nambiar, the AOC-in-C was received by Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Jammu, Air Commodore Ajay Singh Pathania, and president AFWWA (Local), Sapna Pathania.

He was briefed about the aspects of the station and also took a tour of the technical area of the station, the spokesman said, adding he visited various operational units and appreciated the role played by the frontline Air Force Base in guarding the western skies of the nation.