Dear Editor,
This is regarding the air lines charging exorbitant rates during winter and summer seasons in Kashmir. Travel agents in cahoots with the air lines are looting the people of Kashmir by selling air tickets for over Rs 10000. The tickets to destinations like Dubai are cheaper than from Delhi or Jammu to Kashmir. Air lines are openly violating the rules and have shown total disregard to law. The state’s tourism department is also involved in the scam as officials know how air line and travel agents are looting the people. We request the governor to take strong action against the tourism department officials and air lines so that we can have a sigh of relief.
Mujtaba Mir