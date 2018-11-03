Air Asia plans Srinagar-Kuala Lumpur flights

Writes to Governor for marketing support
Mir BaseeratSrinagar, November 2:
Air Asia is planning to operate direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Srinagar to increase tourist arrivals from south-east Asia.
In this regard, Air Asia has written to Governor Satya Pal Malik expressing its interest in operating direct flight from Kuala Lumpur to Srinagar.
“We are pleased to express our interest to operate direct international flights with our A330 wide-body aircraft which has 377 seats from Kuala Lumpur to Srinagar which have much to offer in terms of tourism,” reads the letter.
It further reads “the operations for this route will require 7x weekly traffic rights (one way) / 14 x weekly traffic right (two ways) and favorable slots”.
In the letter, Air Asia seeks traffic rights and favorable slots approval for this route.
“Subject to approval, we will furnish the commencement dates and our preferences in flight timings.”
Air Asia intends to start with the frequency of 3 or 4x weekly flights one way and to increase it to daily 7x weekly flights one way in six months to one year subject to the performance of the route.
Air Asia, in the letter, offers a joint marketing fund with the tourism department Kashmir.
“It will be a win-win proposition for both parties for Air Asia to grow network and connectivity and for Srinagar to attract inbound tourism and increase tourist arrivals from south-east Asia which remains untapped,” it reads.
The airline says it requires support from Ministry of Finance India through the state government via Viability Gap Fund (VGF) grant for this route to ensure continuity to operate until demands will fully pickup and yields the sustainability as with the new route.
Director Airport, Sharadh Kumar said the Srinagar International Airport is ready to have international flights.
He said Air Asia has shown interest to operate direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Srinagar on which the government is willing to go ahead with it.
“The new terminal is being constructed for the operation of the international flights for which a shuttle services will also be kept by the airlines to ease the rush of the travelers and to facilitate international flights,” said Kumar.
He added the expansion of terminals is under consideration.
“But the runways are under Air Force and we will have to wait for their take.”
President Travel Association Society Kashmir (TASK) Mir Anwar while welcoming the Air Asia initiative said international flights will boost tourism.
He said direct Air India flights operated between Dubai - Srinagar in 2009 “but was stopped due to viability issues”.
Ashfaq Siddique, President Travel Agents Association of Kashmir said international flights from Kuala Lumpur to Srinagar will not only boost tourism but will also increase give major fillip to Kashmir economy.
He said this year there was an increase of 30 percent in foreign travelers mostly from Malaysia and Thailand.
He added Kashmir also received good number of tourists from Bangladesh.
"If Air Asia takes a lead it will open avenue for the other flights as well," said Ashfaq.