AIP ridicules Guv’s claim over consulting mainstream parties before announcing elections

Published at September 20, 2018 03:10 AM 0Comment(s)300views

 Party seeks Governor’s apology for misleading masses


Srinagar:

 

Ridiculing Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik, for his claims that he had consulted all the political parties before announcing elections, AIP spokesman, Advocate Majid Banday today said that Malik’s claims is “disappointing.”

 

In a statement issued to the press, party spokesman said “It is unfortunate that Governor is talking everywhere about having taken all mainstream political parties on board before announcing schedule of elections, however Governor needs to be corrected for the reason that AIP President and MLA Langate Er. Rasheed sought his appointment on more than one occasions to inform him about the atmosphere not being conducive for the said Polls but every time Governor’s office promised for the appointment but it was never fixed.”

