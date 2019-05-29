AIP, JKPM to forge alliance for assembly polls

May 29, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

After an impressive show in the parliamentary polls, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) is all set to join hands with the newly-floated Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) led by bureaucrat- turned-politician Shah Faesal for the upcoming assembly polls in the State.

Sources told Rising Kashmir that AIP chief Engineer Abdul Rashid Sheikh was in talks with Faesal to discuss the modalities of an alliance before making the decision public.

“The talks are almost over. The deal is sealed. A formal announcement is likely to be made very soon,” the sources said.

They said Faesal and Rasheed have a strong presence in north Kashmir, and coming together of the two parties could give their opponents a run for their money in the region.

The AIP emerged as a dark horse in the parliamentary polls.

The party, which had only its chief as a legislator in the last assembly took lead in five assembly segments in Kashmir that include Karnah, Langate, Uri, Gulmarg and Baramulla.

Rashid, who represented Langate constituency in north Kashmir, polled 1,01,500 votes as an independent candidate from Baramulla parliamentary constituency in north Kashmir.

JKPM had extended support to AIP chief for election to the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

Just before the polls, Faesal, taking to micro-blogging website Twitter said, “In the given circumstances, @mlalangate (Sheikh) seems to be the best choice among candidates for Baramula PC. My vote is for him (sic).”

Faesal, the 2010 batch UPSC topper, had resigned from civil services job in January this year to protest the unabated killings in Kashmir and marginalisation of Indian Muslims.

In March, he launched his own political party.

Opting not to contest parliamentary polls, JKPM is currently preparing to contest the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls.

Faesal would be contesting from Lolab constituency in north Kashmir.

Meanwhile, both AIP and JKPM did not rule out the possibility of an alliance.

AIP chief Engineer Rashid said he was willing to go to any extent to secure the democratic right of the people of Jammu Kashmir.

“No comments on alliance but at the same time I am in politics for the welfare of the people, and to protect their right I can take any appropriate steps necessary,” Rasheed said.

JPKM President Shah Faesal said the results of the parliamentary polls had necessitated the need of an alignment between different parties.

“I think Kashmiris should get together for the larger interest of the State. That is all I want to say as of now,” Faesal said.

As per the reports, the assembly polls are likely to be held after the culmination of Amarnath yatra in August.