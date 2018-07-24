AIP demands inquiry into Omar Farooq’s murder

Rising Kashmir NewsKupwara, July 22:
AIP Monday said police yet again detained its president ErRasheed at Drugmulla Police Post and prevented him from visiting Gulgam to offer condolences with the family of 12-year-old Omar Farooq, who was murdered brutally few days back.
In a statement party spokesman MajidBanday said: “The way police is constantly preventing ErRasheed from visiting the family, it is evident that police is hiding something.”
He said, “It is obvious that to hide its own professional failures police is creating hurdles in allowing those people to meet the ill-fated family. While the incident has shaken everyone in the entire state, the locals obviously have a reason to be furious as it is not their responsibility to trace out the real designs behind the brutal murder,” Spokesman added that government must accept the demand of the family and that of the entire area that the crime being heinous , should be probed by crime branch and “constituting special investigating team may be of not much help as whosoever has carried out the heinous crime would not be an ordinary criminal”.
Spokesman further added that after detaining ErRasheed in police station Drugmulla, he was sent back in police custody to Handawara.