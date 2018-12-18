AIP condemns Rasheed’s detention

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 17:
Condemning Engineer Rasheed’s continuous detention in Police station Kothibagh, AIP Spokesman Advocate Maajid Banday said that such “suppressive” measures will not work and New Delhi cannot hide its “colonial aggression” by all its “inhuman” acts.
In a statement issued Monday, the spokesman said, “Since the party had planned a peaceful sit-in in front of Army Headquarters at Badami Bagh to protest against Pulwama killings and against misuse of AFSPA, Er. Rasheed’s continuous detention speaks of the frustration among the state administration, which is being run by men in uniform and other civilian authorities.”
The spokesperson said if protests against a shameful massacre like in Pulwama are not allowed then there is no space for any political process in Kashmir.
Taking a dig at Army General the spokesperson said, “The way General Bipin Rawat is threatening Kashmiris since last two days is ample proof to conclude that coming days will be more tough for Kashmiris.”