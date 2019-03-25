AIMPLB to stick to its old stand on Ayodhya before mediation panel

March 25, 2019 | Agencies

All India Muslim Personal Law Board(AIMPLB) has decided to stick to its old stand on the Ayodhya issue before the mediation panel set up by the Supreme Court to resolve the vexed issue through out of court settlement.



"The emergency meeting of the AIMPLB held here on Sunday resolved to stick to its old stand while reiterating its claim on the disputed land as Babri mosque existed there," a source here on Monday said.