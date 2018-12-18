AIMMM demands resignation of Governor, compensation for victims

Special CorrespondentNew Delhi:
All India Muslim Majli-e-Mushawarat, (AIMMM) a joint platform of leading Muslim organizations Monday condemned the killing of civilians in Pulwama district in Kashmir and demanded the resignation of Governor Satya Pal Malik. AIMMM also urged the government to pay compensation at least Rs 15 lakh to the victim's families.
In a statement, AIMMM President Navaid Hamid said, “I condemn brutal killings of innocents in Pulwama district of Kashmir.”
He also slammed the Modi government for its "silence" on the killings.
"It is utterly shameful that union government has remained completely silent on this unfortunate incident and killings. It's appalling that the government is adopting double standards while dealing with protestors," he said.
“We all have seen that how violent protestors had attacked police and other security personnel in Haryana agitation and at other places in past and more recently at Bulandshahar in U.P,” said Hamid.
Hamid said that security forces should have exercised restraint while dealing with public anger in Pulwama, which is an integral part of India too. “Had such incidents had taken place in any other part of the country, the state government had collapsed but nobody is there to shed tears for the innocents of the Kashmir who unfortunately are victims of both - the millitants and the security forces,” he added.
President AIMMM said since the appointment of Satyapal Malik as governor of J&K, things had deteriorated and citizens are becoming restless because of vacuum in political space beside other genuine reasons. He demanded the immediate resignation of governor Malik.
AIMMM also demanded immediate appointment of Judicial Commission under serving High Court Judge to probe the tragic happenings in Pulwama.