Ailing Wular no more Asia’s largest fresh water lake?

Govt removes only 30,000 of estimated 25 Lac trees in 4 years
M T RasoolBandipora:
Wular Lake, Asia’s fresh water lake—that was the title it enjoyed in recent past. However the increasing pollution, extreme weather events and government’s “mismanagement” have been taking heavy toll on the survival of this lake.
According to experts, the changing weather conditions witnessed in Kashmir in recent past has taken a severe toll on the ailed ecology of Asia’s largest water lake.
The deteriorating condition of the Wular Lake has caught government unaware as it has failed to regain the water carrying capacity of the lake amidst lofty claims of conservation.
Marred with the illegal constructions, cultivations open garbage dumping and un-noticed massive silting the lack of proper funding has badly affected the lake conservation efforts. After 2014 massive flood and changing weather conditions the lake is swiftly affecting the geo-ecological and socio-economic essence by inundating the surrounding villages.
The massive slit filling coupled with dumping of waste by local bodies and growing encroachments in absence of proper government upkeep is swiftly changing the shape of the lake, said an activist Nasir Khuihamai.
If official land use records are to be believed around twenty villages with thousands hectares of cultivable land is either inundated or washed out due to ‘unexpected’ swelling of the lake.
“After 2014 floods the water from the lake is flowing out on roads and in localities. The problem further worsened with the unnoticed encroachments and dumping of waste,” Khuihami said.
The local municipalities meant for cleaning the environment ironically are main agents of lake pollution.
All the municipalities are dumping garbage trucks into the lake parts. Government is yet to remove millions of willow trees stated to be major cause of the loosing water retaining capacity in lake.
Experts said that due to massive evapotranspiration willow trees have proved detrimental for healthy lake ecology.
They said even government was “sleeping” over the report submitted by Environmental Impact Assessment of University of Kashmir warned for immediate removal of trees in order to increase the water retaining capacity of the lake.
There are 25 lakhs of willow trees (1000 per hectare) while government under the Comprehensive Management Area Plan have removed about 30,000 after the fours when WUCMA was established by the government. According to official reports forest department has so far removed(in phased manner) 26500 tress from compartment 1,2,3,4,5 and 6 with revenue of about 3 Cr.While Rakhs and Farms Department has removed about 3500 trees.
Following the court directions (after filing PIL), Governments Environment Department in year 2012, generated map of the lake with perimeter of 84 kilometres and demarcated 130 square kilometres of land. If reports are to be believed the survey has revealed an average elevation 1577.5 M msl of nsl (Normal Sea level) in critically silted and plantation areas and to arrive at a level of 1576 msl and it requires average dredging of 1.5 meters to enhance water holding capacity of the lake.
Though the state government submitted Comprehensive Management Action Plan (CMAP) worth 386 Corers in 2007 which was approved and slashed to 120 Corers by Technical Committee in 2011 under 13th Finance Commission Award and government established WUCMA in year 2012 for utilisation of conservation funds. However the funds proved insufficient when government applied Geo Spatial Techniques for Lake measurement and followed by the stationing of 1159 pillars carried out ETS (Electronic total Station) / GPS (Geographic Positioning System) surveys of 7 Square kilometre of lake for dredging after. During the survey carried out it was found that surveyed area required 300 CR of budged for dredging while total budget was 120 crore deficient to carry out complete restoration of lake.
“With the surprise the approved amount of 120 Cr includes all the restoration components” experts said
“The readings of ETS and GPS demand 300 CR of budget for the dredging of surveyed area (7 SqKM) while government has approved 120 cr for dredging 130 Sq Kilometre total demarcated area of lake” an expert in WUCMA said.
He said that Centre and state government should revise the project cost so that Wular Lake can be resorted to be original position.
In absence of proper budget, WUCMA has selected critically silted hotspots for dredging near Malengam Rakh and Jhelum Basin near Banyari. Authority is working on 19 Sections and 7 Plantations blocks for reduction of siltation rate by local machinery though sate governed has yet to procure heavy dredging machinery.
Aquatic Ecosystem Affected
The previously pollution coupled with recent harsh weather conditions had badly affected the Aquatic Ecosystem in Wular leading to near extinction Chesnut,Fish and Nadroo produce. Though the species continued to resist the pollution but massive slitting due to consistent floods led to their near extinction.
The fishermen extracting Nadroo and Chesnut say that recent floods and swift swelling of lake has caused death of the Nelumbium (nadroo)and chestnut .While fish produce is falling badly.
Population of 40,000 belong to various villages like Lankrishipora, Lherwalpora, Saderkot, Kulhama, Ajas, Zoorimanz, Shagund, Madvan, Kanibathi, Khenusa, Zalwan, Hajin, Shahgund and other adjoining villages at times were dependent on the Wular Lake once considered as the chief source of Kashmiri Nelumbium (Nadroo).
Villagers told Rising Kashmir that the production has now slumped down to zero from thousands of tones.
“Nadroo is now extinct from the Wular, Few years ago we were extracting tones of Nadroo from the Wular Lake” said Ghulam Hassan. “Kashmiri Nelumbium (Nadroo) is famous in whole India where the market was good for the Nadrroo Business, but the rising water level due floods proved a slaughter for our ancestral trade” Hasan said.
The foods and extreme weather events had badly affected the Wular Lake, the biggest chestnut shipper in the state, as it had failed to produce chestnut crop from last two seasons.
“Bad weather conditions and floods in the Wular Lake has caused immense damage to both the quantity and quality of the chestnut crop,” said an extractor Ghulam Muhammad.
“Most of the area in the Wular Lake which witnesses the abundant growth of chestnut plant is barren this year as the pollution and poisonous material draining into the Lake has caused decomposition of plants,” he said.
Amid inclement weather the fish production in the Wular has also got affected. Fishermen community in the area while alleging government apathy said that government has failed to act after recent floods while the massive pollution and rampant construction around river Jehlum has led to destruction of Fish habitat inside the Lake that has caused the depleting fish production.
Decades ago, this world famous fresh water lake was teeming with gigantic fish, they said.
“The map of the lake has changed dramatically from last two years with immediate fall in the fish production” said Ghulam Hassan Dar a fishermen.
“Before ten years there was plentiful fishes swarming in the lake, we were catching hundreds of Kilograms of fish daily, now it depletes to few Kilograms, even some fishermen came empty handed after days of work” Dar said.
It is here pertinent to, mention that Wular Lake was catering about 60% of valley’s fish requirement, which has drastically reduced now.
Senior IFS officer and Project Coordinator Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA), Irfan Rasool Shah told Rising Kashmir that a five year plan has been framed by the government to remove all the willow trees across Wular. He said government has prioritized the water retaining capacity of the lake and has framed a willow auction committee to ensure cleaning of all trees across the lake. He said that work for restoration will be resumed within days.