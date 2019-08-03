Ailing Education System of Jammu & Kashmir

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Dr. Javeed Rahman

We all are aware about the absurdity of education system in India and we are also aware about the efforts made by administration towards cure and prosperity of this ill sector

Right to free and compulsory education is one of the basic and fundamental rights of child. Children's bill of rights which was passed by UNGA in 1989 and signed by India in 1992 not only safeguards free education to children but ensures qualitative education. Since India got herself free from English chains many commissions were established and approached to cure this sick sector but unfortunately it perceives that everything goes in vain. Be it National education commission popularly known as Kothari education commission (1964-66) or be it Hunter commission but on ground level each and every commission's recommendations seems indolent and lifeless. Presently every country gives top place to lead special emphasis to this sector.

India is a democratic country and democracy demands organization of education and equal educational opportunities but unfortunately we are living in a society which praises male dominance in each and every sector and ignores women. Besides many sectors she is deprived from this obligation too. We are living in a world where anyone interested in raising issues and concerns of women is tagged as a feminist. Presently everyone gives slogans that none should be discriminated on the basis of sex but these slogans seem empty and deceiving. Our education system lacks all natural, social and spiritual aspects. One may ask that how we can claim that education is process of learning and development. Let us perceive the system in our own state as the saying goes that charity begins at home.

Jammu &Kashmir is completely different from other Indian states. Be it from physio-graphical perspective, cultural, stature or structural. Each and everything differentiates it from rest of the part. When we hold so much difference than our educational curriculum, course policies and administrational efforts should also be distinct and unrelated. Our efforts towards welfare of this sector should be desperate and apart from rest of the India. Almost each and every sector in Kashmir is biting dust but education sector prevails in worst. No doubt govt is providing free compulsory education in state from primary to inter-mediate but the quality of that education is rotten and rogue. Our education sector faces number of loopholes which I have observed from years during my research and it is immediate need of the hour to recuperate from these problems otherwise consequences in long run may be worst:

Structure of education:

Present system is completely unsuitable in today’s circumstances’. Present course is so indolent that it only prepares students for qualifying exams. In whole life they remain maladjusted and can’t handle the pressures of life and sometimes their mental state reaches to the extreme ends and end up in drug abuse most of the times. Education should be related to the needs and requirements of the society. Education should be classified on basis of psychology which is extinct from our present system of education.

Unorganized Curriculum:

The curriculum of all schools is not similar. Curriculum of private schools is better than Govt schools. Unfortunately our existing curriculum is narrow, bookish and theoretical in approach only.

Emphasis on Rot Learning:

It has become trend to memorize bookish knowledge only. Those ones are considered able who learn exam oriented things only. But now in the rest of world field of knowledge has become so extensive that it is no more possible to arrange neither it in formula nor that can by learn by heart only. Moreover the emphasis nowadays has shifted from memorization to understanding.

Rigorous Discipline:

Discipline means physical, mental, and spiritual restraint. Presently the orders of teachers and the rules of administration are rigid. But present democratic environment has no place for rigid rules nor there strict observance.

Lack of proper organization of women education:

Though the women enjoyed the right to acquire any type of education and several women have excelled in different fields but in far flung areas their number is insignificant and far from satisfactory. However it is undeniable fact that some aspects of present education system are worth adopting while some are to be given up.

Some of the remedies that can make our education sector better are:

(1) Extensive Education: The immediate need is to change the present syllabus of NCERT courses and replace it with CBSE from primary level.

(2) Vocational Education: The need of hour is to give vocational or ‘blue jacket education’ to children because our state has reached to the highest extent of unemployment and I think it is because of present indolent and idle course of schools.

(3) Specialization: Due to corruption, nepotism and favoritism we are deprived from this blessing too. We need well specialized course as well as professional teachers.

(4) Good teaching methods: special stress should be laid to make teaching effective and interesting. Methods like imitation, lecture, question-answer, logic experiment and exercise should be emphasized.

Govt should establish special commissions for the well being of this sector otherwise it is on the verge of extinction. Besides Govt, Parents and teachers should also join hands to rejuvenate and recover this sector and bring it back to glory.

(Author is a Research Scholar)

javeedrahman6@gmail.com