Aijaz Rather resigns from PDP

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) District Organizing Secretary, Srinagar Aijaz Rather Thursday resigned from the basic membership of the party. Rather tendered his resignation to Mehbooba Mufti, President PDP wherein he expressed his ‘disappointment over the party affairs’ being run by the PDP leadership.

“It has become clear to me that I will not be able to fulfill my party responsibility henceforth. During my long association with this party I have witnessed many phases wherein this party was trying to prove as a viable political alternative. But in light of the present situation within the party, I have come to conclusion that the party is not following the principles of democracy which formed basis of its creation,” Rather said in his resignation letter to Mehbooba.