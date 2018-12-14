Aijaz quits PDP

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Dec 13:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Raja Aijaz Ali Thursday resigned from the party.
Aijaz in his resignation letter to PDP President Mehbooba Mufti stated that his workers in the constituency have been asking him to sever ties with the party as they felt ignored by the previous PDP led government.
He said the anger among his workers accentuated after the recently conducted Panchayat elections, which was boycotted by PDP.
Aijaz, who was former IGP Crime, had unsuccessfully contested last Assembly election from Uri segment on PDP ticket. He was defeated by National Conference's Muhammad Shafi Uri.
Terming PDP's ideology and leadership as "deceitful" and a "mirage", Aijaz said the Rajya Sabha and some legislative council seats were filled by "blue-eyed" candidates.
He said he felt humiliated by the party, which discriminated against him even on party posts.
"Having handled the toughest law and order assignment in the state, I was only nominated as a State secretary by the party. It was humiliating,” he said.
Aijaz termed his relationship with PDP after death of Mufti Sayeed as "suffocating".
PDP has been facing rebellion ever since the party lost power in the State in June this year.
Two of its former cabinet ministers --- Haseeb Drabu and Imran Ansari along with two MLAs Abid Ansari and Mohammad Abbas Wani resigned from the party.
Barring Drabu, other three have joined BJP ally Sajjad Gani Lone’s Peoples Conference.
Aijaz is also expected to Peoples Conference.
