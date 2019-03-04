Aijaz demands bunkers for border residents in Uri

Srinagar, Mar 03 :
Peoples Conference senior leader and parliamentary candidate from Baramulla, Raja Aijaz Ali has blamed the administration for discriminating against the people of Uri and urged the Governor to immediately sanction funds for construction of bunkers for residents living across the LoC in Uri.
While welcoming sanctioning of additional bunkers in Rajouri and Poonch he said, “Any measures taken to ensure safety and security of residents along the LoC is a welcome step. Amid escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, the people living along the LoC suffer the most. It is the government’s responsibility to provide safe shelter to residents living in the border areas during cross-shelling incidents.”
Urging the Governor to sanction more bunkers from Kamal Kote to Boniyar along the LoC in Uri he said that, “residents along the LoC in Uri are living in constant fear. They have no option but to run for safe shelter. People have suffered injuries and loss of property amid intense firing and motor shelling. The Governor must ensure availability of sufficient funds to district administration for construction of additional bunkers in Uri.”
Stressing on the need to fast pace construction he said, “We have seen in the past that bunker construction has carried on at a snail’s pace. Even though more than 15,000 bunkers have been sanctioned by the government, only more than a 1000 have been constructed.” (KNS)