AIIMS to be constructed within three years: DC Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama:
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital would be completed within next three years, Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, G M Dar said on Thursday during an inspection of the construction site in Awantipora town of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
He said that AIIMS Awantipora is an important and prestigious project for the district and that he convened a review meeting of executive officers concerned with the project to make them understand their role in resolving of bottlenecks which may cause delay in the completion of said project.
He said that walling of the site going on a speedy pace and soon a design will be prepared by Central public works department (CPWD).
"The design is pending. Once CPWD prepares the design, work will be started on the building and I am hopeful that it will be completed in next three years," he said.
AIIMS Kashmir is Rs 3000 crore hospital project that will have a capacity of 1000 beds, including 300 super specialty beds. It will have a Medical College with intake capacity of 100 students, flanked by a Nursing College with annual capacity of 60 students.
The project was announced in 2016 after which 1772 kanals of land were earmarked for the said hospital at Awantipora. However, authorities failed to start construction within first year due to some administrative bottlenecks which has angered local residents.