AIFF D License Concludes at KU

The six day AIFF D Licence Coaching Course organized by J&K Football Association in collaboration with Department of Physical Education & Sports, University of Kashmir completed successfully at University of Kashmir under the AFC Instructor Sajid Yousuf Dar.
The course is a part of Coach Education Programe of AIFF which is designed to produce coaches for the country. Twenty five candidates across the valley which included some prominent and professional footballers of the state attended the course.
Coordinator of DPE Dr Nisar Ahmed Khan and Coordinator of M.P Ed Faculty Dr Surjit Singh Bali were the guests on the closing ceremony.
Dr Nisar while addressing passed on his wishes to the candidates and assured all possible support for the development of football in the state. He also highlighted the importance and benefits of coach education.
Dr Bali while interacting with the participants also expressed his views and said that there is no end of learning and the initiative taken by the AIFF and JKFA is highly appreciable.