AIFF Baby League begin at Sopore

Noor ul HaqSopore, Dec 1:
All-India Football Federation (AIFF) ‘Baby League’ — an initiative for football development at school and grass-roots level for kids below 13 years - was inaugurated at Sanctorum School Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.
The inaugural match was played between the teams of students of Sanctorum School at picturesque Khushhaal Matoo Stadium Sopore witnessing a huge number of spectators.
Donning colorful jerseys, the young players enthralled the spectators who responded with claps.
Shakir Ashraf, the organising member of Baby League from Sanctorum school, said All India Football Federation (AIFF) ‘Baby League’ was a ‘FIFA directive’ for the promotion of football.
He said that Sanctorum School is among the few schools of the valley that were chosen for this programme.
“Today we conducted the inaugural match of Sanctorum Baby League-. The main motive of this league is to give young talented players below 13 years of age a platform so that we can pick best players among them to represent the state and the country,” he said.
Shakir said that in this programme the school with the help of professional coaches can mould the students psychologically and technically in this sport.
“It is a good initiative taken by the AIFF and the JKFA for creating an atmosphere of sportsmanship at an early age. We hope to get best out of this league in near future.”
Patron Sanctorum Institutes Mohammad Ashraf, Administrator Sanctorum Institutes Mohammad Ramzan Dar, Basharat Ahmad and Noor Mohammad executive members Jammu and Kashmir Football Association were present on this occasion.
Baby League is an initiative of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) aimed at grassroots level football development in schools. Under the initiative, young boys and girls are targeted for football skill development.