AIES condemns Jammu Bandh call, threaten boycott with Jammu based businessmen

Noor ul HaqSopore, Feb15:
Association of Industrial Estate Sopore (AIES)Friday condemned the Jammu Bandh call given by President Jammu Chamber and Commerce and threatened for a valley wide shutdown against the politically motivated steps by Jammu Chamber.
The Association threatened to boycott trade with Jammu based businessmen if, according to them, “politically motivated people of Jammu don’t stop harassment of Jammu Muslims and indulging in arson and loot of Kashmir based businessmen.”
President Industrial Estate Sopore Javid Ahmad Bhat said that as a trader President Jammu Chamber and Commerce should not have taken refuge in politics and providing arsonists a chance to spread communal tension in Jammu.
“We don’t celebrate the deaths nor will we allow anybody to make Pulwama incident an excuse for communal riots. President Jammu Chamber is responsible for the repercussions. Due to Jammu Bandh call, we are seeing arson and attack on Jammu Muslims. Kashmiris in Jammu especially businessmen are too being harassed,” Javid said.
He said that Jammu people are known for hospitality but few politically motivated people are trying to infuse communal tension in parts of Jammu for their selfish political gains.
“It is a matter of humanity. People dying in Kashmir are humans. We must not make it a religious issue. Let government tackle with such incidents we warn all such elements who want to play dirty politics, that Sopore Industrial Estate will boycott trade with Jammu based businesses. We will not let such elements to divide people of Jammu and Kashmir on the basis of religion,” President Industrial Estate Sopore said.
In a statement, Javid Ahmad said that people should not use Pulwama attack as an excuse to harm, attack and harass Jammu Muslims. “Kashmiris or any other civilized society does not celebrate deaths,” he added.
Calling for a one-day valley wide shutdown of industrialists on Sunday, Javid said that all the acts of violence must be condemned equally.
He appealed the state administration, Governor and law enforcement agencies ensure protection of Jammu Muslims and Kashmiris in Jammu areas.