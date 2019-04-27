AIDS: A Global Public Health Issue

April 27, 2019 | Dr. Tasaduq

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is a chronic, potentially life-threatening condition caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). By damaging your immune system, HIV interferes with your body's ability to fight the organisms that cause disease.

Extent of HIV Infection:

As per a recent report by World Health Organization, HIV continues to be a major global public health issue, having claimed more than 35 million lives so far. In 2016, 1.0 million people died from HIV-related causes globally. There were approximately 36.7 million people living with HIV at the end of 2016 with 1.8 million people becoming newly infected in 2016 globally.

India has the third largest HIV epidemic in the world. In 2016, HIV prevalence in India was an estimated 0.3%. This figure is small compared to most other middle-income countries but because of India's huge population (1.324 billion) this equates to 2.1 million people living with HIV. In the same year, an estimated 62,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses.

According to the J&K State AIDS Control Society (JKSACS) statistics, a total of 4,175 HIV-positive patients, including 2,437 men, 1,484 women and 248 children, have been registered with the society in the Jammu region till May 2017.In the Kashmir region, including Leh, the prevalence of HIV is quite low. The number of HIV patients there is 228, including 58 non-locals. However, the number of HIV patients has witnessed an increase, though there are some fluctuating figures.

Signs and Symptoms:

The symptoms of HIV vary depending on the stage of infection. Though people living with HIV tend to be most infectious in the first few months, many are unaware of their status until later stages. The first few weeks after initial infection, individuals may experience no symptoms or an influenza-like illness including fever, headache, rash, or sore throat.

As the infection progressively weakens the immune system, an individual can develop other signs and symptoms, such as swollen lymph nodes, weight loss, fever, diarrhea and cough. Without treatment, they could also develop severe illnesses such as tuberculosis, cryptococcal meningitis, severe bacterial infections and cancers such as lymphomas and Kaposi's sarcoma, among others.

Modes of Transmission: To become infected with HIV, infected blood, semen or vaginal secretions must enter your body. You can't become infected through ordinary contact — hugging, kissing, dancing or shaking hands — with someone who has HIV or AIDS. HIV can't be transmitted through the air, water or insect bites. You can become infected with HIV in several ways, including:

• From an infected partner: You may become infected if you have intercourse with an infected partner whose blood, semen or vaginal secretions enter your body. The virus can enter your body through mouth sores or small tears that sometimes develop in the vagina during sexual activity.

• From blood transfusions. In some cases, the virus may be transmitted through blood transfusions from infected persons.

• By sharing needles. HIV can be transmitted through needles and syringes contaminated with infected blood. This puts you at high risk of HIV and other infectious diseases, such as hepatitis.

• During pregnancy or delivery or through breast-feeding. Infected mothers can infect their babies. But by receiving treatment for HIV infection during pregnancy, mothers significantly lower the risk to their babies.

Risk Factors:

Anyone of any age, race, sex or sexual orientation can be infected. Behaviors and conditions that put individuals at greater risk of contracting HIV include:

• Having unprotected anal or vaginal intercourse.

• Having other sexually transmitted infections such as syphilis, herpes, chlamydia, gonorrhoea, and bacterial vaginosis.

• Sharing contaminated needles, syringes and other injecting equipment and drug solutions when injecting drugs.

• Receiving unsafe injections, blood transfusions, and tissue transplantation, medical procedures that involve unsterile cutting or piercing.

Prevention of HIV:

There's no vaccine to prevent HIV infection and no cure for AIDS. But it's possible to protect yourself and others from infection. That means educating yourself about HIV and avoiding any behavior that allows HIV-infected fluids; blood, semen, vaginal secretions into your body. Also effective antiretroviral (ARV) drugs can control the virus and help prevent transmission so that people with HIV, and those at substantial risk, can enjoy healthy, long and productive lives.

Prevention is better than cure:

1. Use Protection. If you don't know the HIV status of your partner, use protection.

2. If you're pregnant, get medical care right away. If you're HIV-positive, you may pass the infection to your baby.

3. Consider circumcision. There's evidence that male circumcision helps to reduce man's risk of acquiring HIV.

4. Get tested and know your partner’s HIV status. Your partner needs to be tested and needs medical care if infected. Use a testing locator from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to find an HIV testing location near you.

5. Get tested and treated for STDs. Having an STD can increase your risk of becoming infected with HIV or spreading it to others.

6. Talk to your health care provider about pre-exposure prophylaxis. Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) can help prevent HIV infection in people who don’t have HIV but who are at high risk of becoming infected with HIV. PrEP involves taking a specific HIV medicine every day. PrEP is most effective when taken consistently each day. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), by taking PrEP every day, a person can lower their risk of getting HIV infection.

Preventing Mother -To -Child Transmission of HIV:

Mother-to-child transmission of HIV is the spread of HIV from a woman with HIV to her child during pregnancy, childbirth (also called labor and delivery), or breastfeeding (through breast milk). Pregnant women with HIV receive HIV medicines during pregnancy and childbirth to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV. In some situations, a woman with HIV may have a scheduled cesarean delivery (sometimes called a C-section) to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV during delivery. Babies born to women with HIV receive HIV medicines for 4 to 6 weeks after birth. The HIV medicines reduce the risk of infection from any HIV that may have entered a baby's body during childbirth. Because HIV can be transmitted in breast milk, women with HIV should not breastfeed their babies. Baby formula is a safe and healthy alternative to breastfeeding. If a woman takes HIV medicines during pregnancy and childbirth and her baby receives HIV medicines for 4 to 6 weeks after birth, the risk of transmitting HIV can be lowered to 2% or less.

Post -Exposure Prophylaxis (Pep)

Post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) involves taking antiretroviral (ARV) medicines very soon after a possible exposure to HIV to prevent becoming infected with HIV. PEP should be started as soon as possible to be effective and always within 72 hours (3 days) after a possible exposure to HIV. If your health care provider thinks PEP is right for you, you’ll take 3 or more ARV medicines every day for 28 days.

Testing and Counseling Related to Tuberculosis Cure:

Tuberculosis (TB) is the most common presenting illness and cause of death among people with HIV. It is fatal if undetected or untreated and is the leading cause of death among people with HIV, responsible for 1 of 3 HIV-associated deaths. Individuals who are diagnosed with HIV and active TB should urgently start effective TB treatment (including for multidrug resistant TB) and ART. TB preventive therapy should be offered to all people with HIV who do not have active TB.

