‘AICTE grants Skill Development Courses to Aryans Group’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 14:
Aryans College of Engineering Friday said that All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD has given approval to them to start Skill Development Courses.
In a statement, Aryans College of Engineering said that the selected students would get free training of these courses and their entire course fees would be reimbursed by AICTE.
In the Construction Branch, the courses like assistant surveyor and helper construction painter courses will be offered. In Automotive Branch, Clutch Specialist, Welding Technician, Brake Specialist, Forging Operator, Lathe Operator Courses have been sanctioned.
Similarly, in electronics Branch, Solar Panel Installation Technician, LED Light Repair Technician, TV Repair Technician, Test and Repair Technician courses have been given.
Chairman, of Aryans Group of Colleges, Dr Anshu Kataria while thanking AICTE said that it’s a great initiative because many of the students who could not pursue their technical education due to a shortage of Funds can now make their career in highly skilled Courses.
Aryans Skill Development Centre head, Monika Rana said that the eligibility for construction courses is only 5th Pass for IT courses is 10th /12h Pass out, for automotive courses is 10th/ITI pass out and for electronics eligibility is 10th/12th ITI pass out.
Appreciating the eligibility criteria Monika Rana said that this will encourage many of such candidates who dropped their studies mid way and are unemployed.
It is to be mentioned that AICTE has granted approval for 10 courses and after the completion of courses, the employment would also be provided. Students would be eligible to work in India or Abroad after the completion of these skill development courses.