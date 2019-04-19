About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

AIBOC demands paid holiday on Election Day

All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), apex body of supervisory cadre in banking industry of the country, has writes to the Chief Election Commissioner for closure of clearing grids and Cheque Processing Centres on poll day to facilitate employees exercising their franchise.

The Confederation has requested RBI to issue necessary instructions to RBI to ensure that the three grids along with the concerned Cheque Processing Centres remain closed on the polling dates so that every employee posted there can exercise their franchise. 

It demanded that a paid holiday should be granted to employees on boll day.

"Every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment and entitled to vote at an election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of a State, shall on the day of the poll be granted a paid holiday."

It said three CTS Grids namely Northern, Western and Southern Grids covering number of cheque clearing centres across the country will remain open on the polling dates as RBI has not issued any such instruction to the contrary.

“Incidentally, if the Grids are functioning, the employees and officers will be compelled to attend the Cheque Processing Centres irrespective of the polling dates thereby depriving them from exercising their democratic rights, which is in contravention of Section 135B of the said Act.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

