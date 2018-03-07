Ahle Hadith Hind to hold conference on peace, humanity

Abdul Bari MasoudNew Delhi:
Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees Hind, one of the oldest religious organization Tuesday announced it will hold its 34th All Indian Ahle-Al-Hadith Conference on “Restoration of World Peace and Protection of Humanity” from March 9-10 at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi.
It said the Imam Haram Sharief is expected to attend the conference.
Addressing a press conference here, Maulana Asghar Ali Imam Mahdi Salafi, President, Ahle Hadees, said the world is passing through its worst phase of history and bloodshed and hatred against each other in the name of religion and sect has become the order of the day.
In this context, the Jamiat has decided to hold its 2-day annual conference on this theme as the Jamiat is committed to the promotion of peace, humanity, and unity, he said.
We expect that this conference too like in the past will serve the larger purpose of humanity and will help in bringing peace and stability in this war-torn world, he said.
Referring to Jamiat Hadees fatwa against “terrorism”, Maulana Salfi said the gathering of Ulema from across the world will be helpful to convey the message of peace and “enlighten people about the deep-rooted conspiracy of the ISIS and other similar organizations that are working to disrupt the social harmony and brotherhood everywhere and tarnish the image of Islam”.
The conference will also highlight other social issues and evils like bribery, drugs, wine, bribery, dowry, poverty, unemployment, pollution, global warming and growing dearth of water resource which are equally posing challenges to the society, he added.
In response to a question, Jamait Chief said the Jamiat has extended a formal invitation to the Imam Haram for the conference and he also accepted out the invite.
“If the Imam gets clearance from the Indian Home Ministry, we hope he would address the conference.”
A large delegation including Jamiat Chief Maulana Ghulam Butt and Maulana Abdullah Kundi from Jammu and Kashmir will also attend the 34th conference.
In reply to another question, Jamiat chief defended his presence in the recently held conference on Islamic heritage at Vigyan Bhawan which was addressed by the Jordan King and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When asked why none of the religious leader present did not ask any questions to the PM on the security of the minority, he said he did not get the opportunity to speak.
