Ahead of winter, power curtailments back in valley

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 24:
As winter is approaching, the power curtailments are back in Valley and Power Development Department (PDD) is resorting to unscheduled power cuts, causing grave inconvenience to the people.
People from the metered and non metered areas in Srinagar and other parts of Valley are complaining that PDD is resorting to unscheduled power cuts.
“We are facing regular power cuts for last one week even when the area is fully metered,” said a resident of Bemina.
Mohammad Aslam of Padshaibag said the problem intensifies in the evening and the area is completely blacked out for several hours.
The residents of Indira Nagar, Sonawar, Batwara, Pantha Chowk, Zewan also complained that these areas are witnessing unscheduled power cuts from last few weeks.
They said the power cuts are being resorted to in the morning, afternoon and evening.
The residents of Noorbagh and Qamarwari alleged that despite being a metered area, they are without round the clock power supply.
They said the PDD officials had promised 24-hour power supply to the area while installing meters. “However, we are facing power cuts. This is sheer discrimination”.
The residents of Chanapora, Batmaloo, Hyderpora, Rambagh and adjoining people are also complaining about the unscheduled power cuts.
“The power cuts have indicated that the winter would be harsh this winter,” said Habibullah of Hyderpora.
The situation is not different in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The complaints are pouring in from this town, including old town Baramullah, and other areas.
“Even the metered colonies like Kanlibagh, Friends Colony, Noorbagh are being subjected to long power cuts,” people complained.
Meanwhile, sources said the PDD is yet to formulate the new curtailment schedule and department was likely to implement the new curtailment schedule from next month. (Additional inputs from KNS)