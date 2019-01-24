Ahead of Jan 26, security tightened in Srinagar

Pantha Chowk-Dalgate road closed for Jan 24, 26
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Jan 23:
Ahead of January 26, the security has been tightened in Srinagar and restrictions have been imposed on traffic movement from Pantha Chowk upto Ram Munshi Bagh Road stretch for two days.
The forces have increased vigil in and around Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium, Srinagar—the venue for the main January 26 function in Valley.
The venue is under constant surveillance of forces with CCTVs installed in and around the stadium to keep close watch on the movement of people.
Similarly, multiple entry and exit points, equipped with CCTVs, would be established at the venue for VVIPs, officials and general participants, a police official said.
He said makeshift bunkers have been installed outside the main venue to keep vigil on suspicious movement.
The searches of vehicles and frisking of commuters at entry and exit points of the city has been intensified.
The police and paramilitary CRPF contingents are also conducting area domination drills in various areas of Srinagar since last many days.
The police and CRPF men have also set up check points at many places in Srinagar, where vehicles were being thoroughly searched.
From last many days, force personnel are conducting late night frisking at Lal Chowk, where militants lobbed two grenades last week.
A police official said adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure peaceful conduct of January 26 functions in the Valley.
Meanwhile, authorities have closed Pantha Chowk to Ram Munshi Bagh stretch for vehicular movement due to security reasons.
“Due to security reasons the traffic movement from Sonawar upto Ram Munshi Bagh Road stretch including Dalgate-Ram Munshi Bagh, Radio Kashmir-Ram Munshi Bagh and Gupkar-Ram Munshibagh will remain suspended on January 24 and 26 from early morning hours up to 2 pm,” reads an advisory issued by traffic police Srinagar.
It has asked motorists intending to travel from south Kashmir, Pantha Chowk towards city centre to adopt Bypass road stretch and vice versa.
Similarly, the motorists intending to travel South Kashmir from city centre and down town areas have been asked to adopt Batamaloo-Tengpora-Bypass or Rambagh-Natipora road stretch to reach Pantha Chowk.