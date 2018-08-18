Ahead of Eid, Muslim groups, scholars issue advisory

Spl CorrespondentNew Delhi, Aug 17:
Ahead of the Eid ul Adha, prominent Muslim organizations, religious leaders and scholars on Friday issued a 8-point advisory asking the community to abide by ‘dos and don'ts’ in order to foil the designs of anti-social elements.
Taking into the consideration the prevailing hate-filled atmosphere in the country, they want Bakra Eid passes off peacefully which will fall on August 22 this year.
On the eve of Eid, it is for the first time that Muslim groups have come out with such an advice to the community. It reminds the grim situation in the country.
The eight-point advisory has asked Muslims to avoid streets and public places for carrying out the sacrifice; hold slaughters jointly at a common place and ensure the highest level of cleanliness and hygiene. It also appealed the community members not to break the law under any circumstances and keep in touch with the local administration and draw their attention towards maintaining law and order in the area.
It states that “This time, due to a particular situation you may encounter certain difficulties in procuring and sacrificing the animal for qurbani (Sacrifice). Despite these difficulties, the people who can afford it should definitely perform the qurbani. Just because of difficult circumstances, you should not become negligent of this important responsibility. In fact you should help each other and observe the qurbani in the same manner as you have been doing previously. One should always keep in mind the warning given by Prophet Muhammad (SAW): -the person who does not offer qurbani despite having the means to do so, should not enter our Eidgah.''
It further advises that “Do not give chance by your actions and behavior for any kind of complaint to your neighbors especially those belonging to other faiths. You should not allow relations to become strained and must exercise maximum self-control and self-restraint. You should not take the law in your hands under any circumstances.”
It also urges that community “not to offer the qurbani on the roads, footpath and pathways, rather perform the qurbani in open spaces. Kindly ensure that you are burying the blood and entrails of the animal in the earth after the qurbani. Kindly ensure the highest level of cleanliness and hygiene.”
The joint advisory was issued by Maulana Syed Muhammad Rabey Husni Nadwi - President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Maulana Syed Jalaluddin Umari - President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Maulana Syed Mehmood Asad Madani - General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema e Hind, Mr. Naved Hamid - President of All India Muslim Majlis e Mushawarat, Maulana Ali Azgar Imam Mehdi – President of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees Hind, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani - Secretary of AIMPLB, Maulana Kalbe Jawwad Naqvi – Senate Member of AIMPLB, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali – Member of AIMPLB, and Maulana Yaseen Akhtar Misbaahi – Founder and President of Darul Qalam Qadri Masjid New Delhi.