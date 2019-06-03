Ahead of Eid, extensive market inspections held in Kargil

June 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Special market checking squads today conducted inspection of various markets in the Kargil town here ahead of Eid festival to keep a check on hoarding, profiteering and black marketing.

The squads have been constituted on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Baseer ul Haq Choudhary.

The inspections have been in progress since the onset of Ramadan to ensure the hygiene, quality and fair-pricing of essential commodities in markets.

During the inspections held today, two market checking squads led by Tehsildar Kargil Muhammad Salim Wazir and Naib Tehsildar Kargil Muhammad Hassan and comprising Enforcement Officer, FCS&CA, SHO Kargil, In Charge Police Post Kargil and officials of MC Kargil booked and fined various traders and shopkeepers for violating different Legal Metrology and Food Safety norms.

A fine of Rs 15,000 were realized from the erring traders on spot for violating the provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and Essential Commodities Act.

The market inspections were conducted from Islamia School Chowk to Changrah Bazar including Vegetable Market and Meat Market, Fruit Mandis of Kargil town and other business establishments.

The teams thoroughly inspected more than 100 establishments and took stock of the hygienic conditions of food items like vegetables, fruits, meat and other food items available in the market. The charging of rates and other set standards were also checked.

Huge quantity of stale fruits, vegetables, spices and polythene bags were also seized and destroyed on spot.

The shopkeepers and traders were asked to display the rate list prominently at their establishments besides maintaining cleanliness.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Kargil has appealed all the traders to avoid black marketing or hoarding and warned of stern action against the violators under rules.