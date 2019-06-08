AHD organises blood sampling, fertility camp at Neeju village

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Animal Husbandry Department today organised awareness cum blood sampling and fertility camp under Special Central Assistance (SCA) to SCSP-CSS & FMD-CP IInd Phase at village Neeju, Block Drabshalla.

During the camp, more than 140 animal breeders including a large number of women participated in the camp.

The livestock of the area especially from SC community were treated for infertility and given free of cost medicines, mineral mixtures, calcium supplements, de-wormers in addition to vaccination and general treatment. About 70 animals were treated on the spot for infertility and other health related problems.

Under 2nd round of FMD-CP, blood samples for sero- surveillance were also collected from the animals present in the camp besides healthy animals were vaccinated on the spot free of cost.

The camp was conducted under the supervision of Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Dr. Daljeet Singh Bindra. He educated the participants about Foot and Mouth disease besides benefits of vaccination against several animal diseases.

The locals were informed about the availability of frozen semen technology (Frozen Semen Straws of High Pedigree Murrah Bulls) in the nearby Veterinary Centers for Artificial Insemination of the buffaloes.