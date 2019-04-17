AG’s office establishes new revision sections for pensioners

April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To cater to the huge rush of Pension Revision Cases, new Pension Revision Sections have been created in both Srinagar and Jammu offices of Accountant General (A&E), Jammu & Kashmir in addition to existing sections. Additional Staff has been posted for these sections for early settlement of the cases.

AG office is committed to authorise fresh cases as per citizen charter within 45 days of receipt from the concerned department. “By deployment of additional resources, We hope that backlog of cases under SRO-194 dated 24.04.2018 i.e. cases of pensioners who have retired or expired after 01.01.2016 & who have not received revised benefits as yet, will be cleared by July 2019. Since pension of Pre-01.01.2016 pensioners has already been revised under Formulation-1 of Govt. Order No. 222-F dated 24.04.2018, it will be our endeavour to clear cases for revision under Formulation-II expeditiously,” reads the statement.

Accordingly, all the pensioners/family pensioners covered under SRO-194/G.O. 222-F are requested to cooperate with Office. And spare the trouble of visiting the office personally or requests for help/information from unauthorized persons.

All Queries etc. can be addressed to (i) e-mail ID grievances.jnk.ae@cag.gov.in (ii) Srinagar office helpline number 1800 180 1070 (with contact person – Abdul Rashid Malik, PRO, and Jammu office helpline number 1800 180 1090 (with contact person – Sanjay Gupta, PRO) and (iii)pensioner can also send a fax to Srinagar Office – 0194-2477839 & to Jammu office - 0191 - 2582065. Office will endeavor to reply within a week.

For escalation of the cases, in case pensioners are not satisfied with the response, they may contact Ms. Sangeeta Purswani, IA&AS, DAG (Pension) on e-mail ID purswanis@cag.gov.in and over phone 0194-2458126 (between 2:00 PM to 04:00 PM).