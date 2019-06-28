Agrow, Ladakh Basket selected for ‘Start-up Exploration Programme’

June 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Naropa Fellows and their entrepreneurial ventures Agrow and Ladakh Basket have been selected for Start-up Exploration Programme organized by Catalyst, IITMandi.

Catalyst picked most feasible ideas to enable the innovators, entrepreneurs to prototype, test and implement their ideas so to create an impact in the Himalayan region.

Catalyst will also provide financial support of up to Rs 1.5 Lakh over the next three months during which these teams will convert their ideas into prototypes/products.

The ventures are built based on the idea of conserving the Himalayan Region.

Team Agrow intends to build low-cost and eco-friendly greenhouses all over Ladakh using eco-bricks made of discarded plastic bottles. Team Ladakh Basket on the other hand, plans to use e-commerce to sell high-quality yet under-appreciated local produce, such as apricots, walnuts and the Ladakhi green tea, to a wider market.