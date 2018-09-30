Agriculture is the backbone of economy

Binish Qadri
Indian economy during the initial years of planning (1950’s to 1980’s) stagnated at 3.5% growth rate (also known as Hindu Growth Rate) and such a stagnation has been attributed to various stumbling blocks and obstacles such as lack of economic and agricultural reforms in improving agricultural productivity.
It has been found that in spite of a significant fall in the share of agriculture in GDP from 55.1% in 1950-51 to 17% in 2008-09, the importance of the agriculture sector in the Indian economy is still very considerable.
This is due to the fact that agriculture provides a source of employment to a major proportion of the population in India and till date it is providing occupation to more than 60% of the population and thus acts as an important source of sustenance and nourishment.
Different policy agendas pertaining to improvement in health and nutrition, food security etc., also contribute to the continuing importance of the agriculture sector in India.
Growth rates, particularly, export and import growth rates play a key role in determining the growth of an economy. There is a causality between exports and economic growth in India. Econometric waving and validations play an important role in examining the relationship between exports and the economic growth.
There are several recent empirical studies that generally set a hypothesis of export-led growth and find out the causality between the economic variables and the association between the specific sectors of economic growth and exports in particular.
The basic knowledge behind VAR causality testing is that the past can have their bearing upon the present and the future or past can cause the present and the future, but not the other way round (Engle & Granger, 1987) and granger causality covers this concept. There is a Granger causality between exports and Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
That is to say that the lagged values of exports better forecast the current values of Gross Domestic Product than the lagged values of Gross Domestic Product alone, and we may conclude that exports (granger) cause Gross Domestic Product.
Indian economy is predominantly an agrarian economy and the trade of India shows a domination of agriculture products in exports and manufacturing products in imports which necessitates export promotion measures so as to boost agriculture exports, increase income levels, and economic growth of the country.
One of the major problems of Indian economy is the uncertainty of agricultural production since agriculture is still a gamble in the monsoons. Since independence, there has been a considerable increase in the production of the agricultural sector and after the wave of green revolution wheat production touched heights.
In spite of the spectacular growth in agricultural production, food grains output has been fluctuating from year after year. Green revolution no doubt increased food production but the main question which is still open is will it curb instability or give a push to it.
Many economists tried to answer it like Mehra (1981), Hazell (1982), MahendraDev (1987), Larson & Ray (2004), and yet the conclusion were not convincing, so, there is still a big research gap on this issue. It is widely acknowledged that the growth rate in food grain output in India seems to have improved because of the impact of new technology.
However, the impact of new technology on instability (year-to-year variations in food grain output) has not been quite clear and has remained a matter of concern. During a decade since the adoption of new technology (green revolution) the standard deviation and coefficient of variation of production of all the crop aggregates increased as compared with the pre-green revolution period. Instability of output of agriculture also results in causing instability in the related sectors.
For example, a fall in the production of jute causes a small availability of raw material for the textile industry. Likewise, a cut-back in agricultural production also results in the reduction of employment in agriculture and this, in turn, reduces aggregate demand in the economy as the purchasing power of the cultivator falls.
Thus, a major development issue for the Indian economy is to devise a strategy of agricultural development which can reduce instability and promise a steady growth of agricultural output (Dutt&Sundharam, 2006).
Tailpiece
Capital formation is very crucial for economic growth (Classicals) which is to say that higher savings and investments in an economy will promote growth in all the sectors. Economists have emphasized on the role of capital formation in promoting agricultural growth rate and reducing poverty by arguing that with more capital in place, policy objectives of government for reducing poverty and ensuring food security can be met by stimulating public investment in the concerned sectors.
This, in turn, would not only help in achieving stated policy targets but would also indirectly fuel growth for the agricultural sector in the economy. But, it does not mean that we have to use capital unnecessarily. It is of very vital importance that the pattern of investment should be so designed that agriculture should not be neglected in the policy making.
Certain areas such as defenseequipments, heavy and engineering industries etc. should be permitted to use capital-intensive technology but as far as agriculture goods are concerned we must emphasize upon labour-absorbing technologies with judicious doses of capital.
The objective of expansion of agriculture production and productivity in harmony with the fulfilment of full employment level of the economy is a necessary as well as sufficient condition for the overall development of Indian economy.
Author is Research Scholar, Department of Economics, Central University of Kashmir
