March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Agriculture Exhibition cum Kissan Mela held at Doda

 A day-long Kissan Mela was organized today here at community hall where around 15 government departments/ semi government agencies put up stalls to showcase their products and schemes.
Scores of farmers from across the district attended the mela where District Development Commissioner Dr Sagar D. Doifode was chief guest and DFO Alok Maurya was guest of honour.
The DC and DFO inspected the stalls and enquired about products and schemes of the departments.
The DC said that government has launched various schemes/initiatives for farmers to boost their income and make farming a profitable activity.
He said that the district administration will provide every support to farmers to take farming profession to the newer heights. He said that with the introduction of latest technologies and innovations, more people including educated youth have adopted farming as their profession and won National and State level awards for progressive farming.
The Chief Agriculture Officer, Sunil Koul, in his address, said that Doda district has huge potential for vegetable farming. He said that the vegetable cover has increased to manifold in the district in past several years. He has also highlighted various schemes of the department aimed at to enhance the growth of agriculture activity in the district.
The stalls set up by the departments include Agriculture, Fisheries, Horticulture, Poultry, Sheep, Sericulture, Apiculture while other private players had also installed their stalls during the Mela.
On the occasion, several farmers were presented with certificates of appreciation for their extra ordinary work in the field and for promoting progressive farming in the district.
Among others present at the mela were Lead Bank Manager, Cluster Head JK bank, District Horticulture Officer, Scientists from KVK and SKAUST Bhaderwah SDAO Pranoo and Thathri and officials from allied departments were also present on the occasion.

