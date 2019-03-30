Agriculture deptt warns dealers dealing with spurious fertilizers, pesticides

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Emergency Meeting of Law Enforcement Officers conveyed at Lalmandi

The department of Agriculture Friday warned dealers of legal action for selling spurious fertilizers and pesticides.

On the directions of Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi, Deputy Director Law Enforcement Anil Kumar Nargotra convened an emergency meeting of all the district law officers of Kashmir Division.

He stressed upon the officers and enforcement inspectors to increase vigil and monitoring in their respective areas and ensure that quality products of fertilizer /pesticides / seeds are supplied to the farming community as per the government rates.

He warned the agencies and companies against dealing in the business of spurious products.

He also instructed the officers for initiating legal action against the violators and stop ale of misbranded and spurious products.

In the meeting, it was informed that the Law Enforcement Agency is pro-active in all the districts and they are collecting the samples of all products of Fertilizers/pesticides / seeds and are sent for testing of quality and grade. If any products is found misbranded, its sale is stopped and is given wide publicity in print and electronic media.

In the meantime, it was informed that the Enforcement Agency has collected 1153 samples out of which result of 1001 have been received.

It was further informed that 39 products have been found misbranded/ non- standard which has already been published through print / electronic media. 52 samples are under process of testing.

The meeting was further informed that 60 number of prosecution/FIRs were instituted and a fine of Rs. 79,400 has been recovered from the violators and also 41 numbers of products have been seized by the Enforcement agency.

In the meeting, Dy. Director Law Enforcement advised general public particularly the farming community to contact the Law Enforcement officer/inspectors in case of any complaint regarding spurious, mis-branded products, charging of exorbitant rates by the dealers. The contact number of the officers / officials are Anil Kumar Nargotra Dy. Director Law Enforcement Kashmir 7006475954, Mohd Iqbal Nadeem District Law Enforcement Officer, Anantnag/ Pulwama 9419095856, Mohammad Syed Peer District Law Enforcement Officer, Baramulla/Kupwara/Bandipora, 7006950751, Nazir Ahmad Nazir Enforcement Inspector Anantnag 9419026433, Gh. Rasool Bhat Agriculture Assistant (Inputs) Kulgam 9797927571, Farooq Ahmad Joo Agriculture Extensiion Officer (Zone Vahil) Shopian 9006665125, Mohammad Yousuf Shakoor Enforcement Inspector Pulwwama 9149825411, Farooq Ahmad Mughal Enforcement Inspector Srinagar 9858030080, Gh. Hassan Paray Enforcement Inspector Budgam 9596320088, Gh. Rasool Bhat Agriculture Extension Officer (Zone Fraw) Ganderball 7006449131, Firdous Ahmad Ganie Enforcement Inspector Baramulla 7006320042, Muneer Ahmad Naik Enforcement Inspector Kupwara 7006106547, Zahoor Ahmad Dar Fertilizer Inspector Anantnag/Kulgam/Shopian /Pulwama 9622859682, Noor Mohammad Bhat Fertilizer Inspector Srinagar/Budgam/Ganderbal 8803611620, Mohammad Shafi Khuroo Agriculture Extension Officer (Zone Soibugh) Rail Head Nowgam 9419458457.

He further emphasized that the farmers and orchardists should feel free in contacting in contacting the law enforcement agency in case of any complaint.

The rates of chemical fertilizers have already been communicated.